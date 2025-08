Charlie

My little old Charlie is aging so rapidly now. His eyes have been milky for ages so I wonder how much he is actually still seeing? We have good days and bad days. Today was not a good day for him as he had to go for grooming and he always gets stressed. Instead of going straight home and then walking from home, I went via the harbour after fetching him and let him walk there, but after a very short distance he started wanting to turn back and looked exhausted when I put him in the car.