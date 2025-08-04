Previous
A cold winter's day by seacreature
Photo 2876

A cold winter's day

Raining again today and freezing cold, so I decided to bring some wood in and warm the place up with a fire
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
787% complete

