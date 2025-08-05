Sign up
Photo 2877
Pruned
My roses got pruned down to stalks. Seems a bit radical but I am reading that is what is actually required. As I am not very knowledgeable I'm hoping I've done the right thing.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Views
3
Taken
3rd August 2025 12:01pm
