The long and winding path

The flowers are looking so great in our little village so I decided to take a chance on going to the West Coast National Park although it is a little early in the season. I must admit to being very disappointed in the flowers there as they were very sparse still, but I did find this path to a bird hide I have never been on before. It was beautifully maintained but they couldn't have made it longer or more curvy if they tried - the hide looked very close to the parking area but my phone measured 4000 steps so at least I got a decent step count in over the course of the day :)