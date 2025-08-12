Sign up
Previous
Photo 2882
Wildflowers
The West Coast National Park was very short on flowers yesterday when I went there, but the streets and even fast main roads around the West Coast area are already lined with densely packed white daisies, and there are also fields of yellow as well
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th August 2025 12:38pm
