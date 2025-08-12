Previous
Wildflowers by seacreature
Wildflowers

The West Coast National Park was very short on flowers yesterday when I went there, but the streets and even fast main roads around the West Coast area are already lined with densely packed white daisies, and there are also fields of yellow as well
