Photo 2891
Helping Gogo
The little flower boxes on my balcony desperately needed dead-heading. When Maddy saw me busy out there she wanted to help. She was soon bored as there was a LOT to do, but hopefully I am sowing the seeds of a love of gardening.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
narayani
ace
I’m trying to install that in Ren too 😊 Lovely memory shot
August 29th, 2025
