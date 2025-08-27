Previous
Helping Gogo by seacreature
Helping Gogo

The little flower boxes on my balcony desperately needed dead-heading. When Maddy saw me busy out there she wanted to help. She was soon bored as there was a LOT to do, but hopefully I am sowing the seeds of a love of gardening.
narayani ace
I’m trying to install that in Ren too 😊 Lovely memory shot
August 29th, 2025  
