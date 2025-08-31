Maddy

Frustration is .... trying to get a decent portrait of Maddy with my camera. She just will not cooperate at all so I tried to grab a few shots while she was dancing around playing with her mother this morning. All deleted except this one and another one with her "bottie" hanging out of her mouth. That one was really good except for the bottie that quickly got put back into the mouth as I clicked my shutter button. This is a grab shot. We are struggling to get her to let go of the old baby bottle. No liquid ever gets put into it. She has to drink from a cup. But it is like a comfort thing. I decided to keep the one with "bottie" to show her when she is all grown up