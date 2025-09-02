A little friend over to play

It's the last day of the school holidays today and we had Sam come for a play date for the morning. So as I had the responsibility of looking after them, one of the things I did was throw a large sheet over the end of the table and let them create a tent to play in. I gave them orange juice and snacks to take into their tent and had about an hour of peace before I had to guide another activity.

Sam and Maddy were two of a group of three besties at her baby school last year. Sam really is a dear little boy - very gentle with the two little girls. They have all subsequently gone to different schools this year, but I am glad the parents have ensured the three kids all have play dates to stay in contact.