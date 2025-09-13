Llama mom and calf

It has been a hectic few days finishing up the sewing projects for my daughter, and packing up my stuff before heading off on the 2 day drive back home. Once again I stopped at this petrol station to let Charlie walk around and have some water. The same llama featured previously who needed orthodontic work done has now had a calf and stayed very far away from the fence making shrieking sounds. So this is a fuzzy pic as my phone camera was at full zoom. My samsung is just a little A series one so the quality leaves much to be desired.