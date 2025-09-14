Van Rhyn's Pass

Day 2 of my preferred route takes me down Van Rhyn's Pass - a mountain pass I love and where I usually stop at the lay-by part way down to take in the view. But not this time. We had all sat in a long queue at the top of the pass for about 40 minutes waiting for the trucks to grind their way up the 9km of twisting roads with a gradient of 1:12 on just one lane open while the other lane was completely dug up for road repairs. You might be able to see on my heads up that my speed was less than 20km/h. At times we were crawling down behind the trucks at only 10km/h on the steep sections and around the twists.