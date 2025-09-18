Previous
Next
Back Home Again by seacreature
Photo 2902

Back Home Again

After 3 weeks I am back home again. My Indian Hawthorn is flowering but the flowers are nowhere near as prolific as usual. But at least it hasn't died. I normally co-ordinate my trips away with my gardener and just pay him double to pop in for an extra few hours during the week to do watering for me in my absence, but this trip I couldn't plan that way as Howard had taken his vacation back to his family in Malawi and my daughter needed me at a specific time. So I decided family had to come first before my garden
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
795% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact