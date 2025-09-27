Previous
Hibiscus by seacreature
Photo 2905

Hibiscus

It has been a crazy busy week catching up on stuff from while I was away in Johannesburg a couple of weeks ago, like backwashing and cleaning the pool and starting to sort out the garden, and preparing to be away for another 2 weeks in Cape Town to help my friend out while she has to go to hospital for long overdue surgery. So I tacked one extra night on to the necessary stay in order to visit my step daughter and her partner in their new home. This was one of the plants they just planted in their little garden.
Desi

Lynne
Beautiful. Love the texture the water drops really add to the image
September 29th, 2025  
