Biltong and Berry salad by seacreature
Photo 2908

Biltong and Berry salad

Jeanette has ordered lunches for me for this week while I am staying in her house to look after her dog. They are made by a small home industry business and delivered each morning. Today's biltong and berry salad was particularly good
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

