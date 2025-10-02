A Gardener

I am currently staying at my friend, Jeanette's house to look after her old dog and help her for a short while as she recovers from abdominal surgery. So today I took a walk around the housing complex where she stays and got chatting with a gardener I saw working here. I liked his face so I asked if he would mind if I took a photo of him as I have to try and get myself back into the people photography I used to love so much. The harsh sunlight was not ideal conditions but it felt good to be asking a stranger if I could take a photo like I used to.