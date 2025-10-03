Sign up
Photo 2911
Pincushion Protea
The pincushions are out in full bloom. I hope my own one back home will have some flowers left by the time I get back next weekend as it had well developed buds when I left to come and help Jeanette.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2911
photos
38
followers
11
following
797% complete
View this month »
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd October 2025 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
