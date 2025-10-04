String of pearls

My friend, Jeanette, who I am helping these two weeks following her surgery, is quite artistic and crafty, with beading being one of her crafts. She decided I should learn to do some beading - she said it is like meditation, very relaxing, as you think of nothing else for a while but whatever it is you are making. So she gave me some basic instructions and gave me as many pearls as I wanted to make a necklace the length I would like. She said smaller things like earrings and bracelets can be more difficult so I should start learning how to make a simple necklace.