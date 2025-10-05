Altydgedacht

... which literally translates to "Always thought of" looked sadly neglected and like it hasn't been thought of for a while, when I went looking at a few of the Durbanville Wine Farms to try and find something scenic to shoot in a location that would be safe for me to be on my own. And yes I know this beautiful old wagon is likely to be neglected, but there was long grass everywhere, the doors on the wine sales building looked sad and neglected, and even the empty parking area looked like nobody has parked there for a while. Still, although it wasn't alive and vibrant with folk having picnics, wine tasting etc. like the other wine farms in the area, I felt safe and serene wandering around there on my own (perhaps a false sense of security?)