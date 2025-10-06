Previous
Another Pincushion Protea by seacreature
Photo 2914

Another Pincushion Protea

Another walk around the complex today for my daily exercise so I had to stop to shoot some more of the many pincushions flowering here at the moment.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
798% complete

