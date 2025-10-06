Sign up
Previous
Photo 2914
Another Pincushion Protea
Another walk around the complex today for my daily exercise so I had to stop to shoot some more of the many pincushions flowering here at the moment.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th October 2025 4:10pm
