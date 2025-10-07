Assembled

A hauntingly beautiful statue by Lionel Smit on the Strand Boardwalk. The detail in the eye was created by a small piece of rebar welded into a hole. However, from afar, the combination gives the impression of an eye with a pupil…



I took a drive to Strand today to visit my old friend and photobuddy from Port Owen. She became suddenly disabled and wheelchair bound a couple of years ago with what was diagnosed as CIDP (similar to the better known Multiple Sclerosis). She and her husband moved to Strand last year so I don't get to see much of her as it is a very long drive there - not possible to do it in one day without an overnight stay. Didn't take many photos as my day was about visiting and chatting and catching up, but I had to stop for a quick photo on my way back to Durbanville again.