Previous
Assembled by seacreature
Photo 2915

Assembled

A hauntingly beautiful statue by Lionel Smit on the Strand Boardwalk. The detail in the eye was created by a small piece of rebar welded into a hole. However, from afar, the combination gives the impression of an eye with a pupil…

I took a drive to Strand today to visit my old friend and photobuddy from Port Owen. She became suddenly disabled and wheelchair bound a couple of years ago with what was diagnosed as CIDP (similar to the better known Multiple Sclerosis). She and her husband moved to Strand last year so I don't get to see much of her as it is a very long drive there - not possible to do it in one day without an overnight stay. Didn't take many photos as my day was about visiting and chatting and catching up, but I had to stop for a quick photo on my way back to Durbanville again.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynne
That is smazing. Thankz for the storg, too.
October 7th, 2025  
Mallory ace
This is fascinating! Love the details and expression.
October 7th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
you've place a brilliant are work beautifully against the background - I love that spray!
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact