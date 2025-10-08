Voelvry - Anton Smit

Another shot from yesterday on the Strand Boardwalk. This sculpture did not appeal to me nearly as much as the one I posted yesterday.



No photos today - spent much of the day taking Jeanette to pick up her prescription meds for the month, follow up appointments at different times with the two surgeons who worked on her, one a specialist in hernia repairs, and the other in a completely separate practice in a different location a gynaecologist, so my day was pretty much taken up with driving around or sitting and waiting in doctors rooms.