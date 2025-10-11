Previous
Nasturtiums by seacreature
Nasturtiums

The nasturtiums have just gone wild in my garden while I've been away. At least they make a lovely colourful show with red, and yellow and orange but I will have to trim them back considerably to allow the other stuff to get some light
