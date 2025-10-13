Previous
No success yet. by seacreature
Photo 2921

No success yet.

Tried using my glass ball again but clearly I am not doing it right or not finding the right subjects ... or something. So far I am not happy with any of my glass ball images but I guess if I carry on trying then one day I might have an aha moment.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
