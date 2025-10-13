Sign up
Photo 2921
No success yet.
Tried using my glass ball again but clearly I am not doing it right or not finding the right subjects ... or something. So far I am not happy with any of my glass ball images but I guess if I carry on trying then one day I might have an aha moment.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2922
photos
38
followers
11
following
800% complete
View this month »
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
13th October 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
