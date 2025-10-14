Previous
Next
No smoking, No spitting by seacreature
Photo 2922

No smoking, No spitting

I can't even begin to imagine being in the company of people who have a sign like this in their work environment
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact