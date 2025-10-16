Blue, blue, My world is blue ...

Yes it is quite a silly image. BUT I had fun again. I looked in my kitchen cupboards for something that could give me some kind of pattern and found a grater. So I popped my glass ball into it and had a look what I could see. Aha - the beginning of some creative thought process started forming again and I started finding that fun feeling coming back - what could I do with this grater and ball to make something interesting. A blue plastic folder on one side, lights off, and a torch to shine light only through that side of the grater and I could start feeling the beginnings of something happening inside me. Maybe now I can start snapping out of this feeling that I can't think of anything to shoot except what I see outside.