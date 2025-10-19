Previous
Oh what a beautiful morning by seacreature
Photo 2926

Oh what a beautiful morning

I was out in my pyjamas this morning grabbing a few shots.

Yesterday was cold and grey. The day before was hot. Been a busy few days and emotionally draining. Planning on downsizing and getting rid of stuff that has been special to one is not always easy even when you know that logically it is time for it to go, either to the charity shop or to sell it to strangers invading your home.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
801% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful capture, I love the lighting and droplets.
We are planning on going to a retirement village, possibly at the end of next year. I will have to start doing the same as you 🙈
October 19th, 2025  
narayani ace
Are you going to sell your house?
Lovely perspective
October 19th, 2025  
