Ship repair man by seacreature
Ship repair man

Photo from tomorrow down at the harbour. I have no idea what the title is for these fellows who work on repairing and maintaining the fishing trawlers.
As always I asked the guys working on this boat if they minded if I took photos. Quite the contrary - they seemed over the moon that I wanted to take photos of them. This guy asked me for my phone number and asked if I could WhatsApp the photos to him - I gave them my number but not my name, so I am saved on his phone as Camera Lady. And I sent him half a dozen photos.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
802% complete

narayani ace
Lovely shot of him
October 21st, 2025  
