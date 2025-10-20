Ship repair man

Photo from tomorrow down at the harbour. I have no idea what the title is for these fellows who work on repairing and maintaining the fishing trawlers.

As always I asked the guys working on this boat if they minded if I took photos. Quite the contrary - they seemed over the moon that I wanted to take photos of them. This guy asked me for my phone number and asked if I could WhatsApp the photos to him - I gave them my number but not my name, so I am saved on his phone as Camera Lady. And I sent him half a dozen photos.