Sparks Flying by seacreature
Photo 2928

Sparks Flying

Down at the harbour today. This photo was for me, not for the guys working on the boat, and it wasn't one of the photos I sent them via WhatsApp as per yesterday's writeup
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
802% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great image!
October 21st, 2025  
Desi
@koalagardens Thank you so much
October 21st, 2025  
narayani ace
This is a cool shot
October 21st, 2025  
