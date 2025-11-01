Tea

The scarf and gloves props are totally inappropriate for this time of year in South Africa, but I wanted to shoot something for another group I belong to where the weekly prompt for this week was "Warmth". And it needed to be something that wasn't going to take too long to think about or set up.



Been a torrid week with multiple visits to the vet who is a half hour drive away (makes a total of an hour driving time just there and back, as well as the wait in the waiting room). Charlie hasn't been doing too well - was obviously something very venomous that stung him. But this morning at least the foot is looking a little less swollen than it has been. But now the stitches are coming apart at the place where the growth was removed from his anus...