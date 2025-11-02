Apple Blossom

For the first time since we moved into this house about 13 years ago, the apple tree which was planted by the previous owners has blossoms. It looked dead when we moved in and I saw it was covered with red scale which I worked on removing. Many times I thought it was time to just dig it up and use the spot for something else because it was so sickly, but some fertilizer like the other trees, and water over the years, and it looks like it is rewarding me with blossoms. Lots of blossoms all over the tree which also has lots of green leaves now. Wondering if I will get any edible fruit?