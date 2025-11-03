Learning about Light (again)

I honestly meant to take a "proper" photo today but kind of ran out of time, so all I have to show for my photos today is my experimenting near the north facing window in my lounge. All the same photo in that the camera position and settings didn't change, doll position didn't change and light source didn't change. All that changed was in the 2nd photo I placed a black board on the left of the doll to see if it would deepen the shadows, and on the 3rd picture I turned my board around so the white side was on the left of the doll acting like a reflector. Has definitely shown me the importance of having shadows in portraiture. Now I need to find a real live model to sit for an hour for me to experiment.