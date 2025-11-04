Outside my front door

I did actually take a photo today but it was only of the moon in the sky with nothing else in the frame, so I am posting one from tomorrow.



In a different life (like a few years ago) I would have been out at the river to get a shot of the moon rising over the river with an old trawler or something in the foreground for interest, but it is simply not possible at the moment. Charlie is much too sick to leave him. I am becoming more and more convinced he was stung by a venomous scorpion of which we have quite a number of different varieties in the Western Cape. A friend told me her neighbour won't even let the cat out at night without going along with a scorpion torch (one of those purple light torches) as she has found a few scorpions in her property