Previous
Photo 2937
No it's not raindrops
No rain here for a while. It's been hot, very dry, and very windy along the west coast and I have to put the sprinkler on my lawn every couple of days.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
0
1
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2937
photos
37
followers
11
following
804% complete
View this month »
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
5th November 2025 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
