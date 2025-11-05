Previous
No it's not raindrops by seacreature
Photo 2937

No it's not raindrops

No rain here for a while. It's been hot, very dry, and very windy along the west coast and I have to put the sprinkler on my lawn every couple of days.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
804% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact