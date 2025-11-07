Sign up
Photo 2938
Mugs Gallery
The whole passage wall by the front door is filled with family photos. This is the section I see as I walk in my front door. I will be a bit sad if I don't have somewhere for my "history" when I sell this house.
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
