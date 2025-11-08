Previous
Memories by seacreature
Memories pressed between the pages of my mind ... of holding hands and red bouquets and .... quiet nights and gentle days with you...

Part of my clearing out efforts -Threw away a whole lot of old photo albums but took the photos out first. So many memories. Most photos have no meaning to anyone except me and will have to be chucked out but I will keep a few. Bottom right is Don when we were young. And at the bottom is me at 24yrs. Lots of photos of yachts and boats - we spent many weekends on the water. And our first house being built ....
