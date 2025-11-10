Clean and tidy and ready for photos

A flooded kitchen last week due to a tap turned off behind a dishwasher no longer working tipped me over the edge. A callout to a plumber to replace tap. Another expense to add to the list of things that I keep having to repair every month resulted in me phoning an agent to market my house before I have sold or donated the stuff I need to. It is taking too long and costing me too much in money and stress now. So I worked like a trojan mopping, dusting, vacuuming and stashing stuff away in crates in the garage. Perhaps not the wisest move as I still have to deal with the stuff properly but now I am under pressure to just let go for almost no money or donate. (I hope the agent's photos are going to be a lot better than my quick cellphone shot which is too dark)