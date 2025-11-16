Now & Then

Now staying in touch is mostly on my cellphone. Constant small bites of communication. Transient. Quickly erased with a touch on "Clear All"

Back then I lived for the letters that would arrive in my post box from my parents. Interesting and well thought out tales of their lives the previous week. My mother's untidy scrawl and spelling mistakes as she thought so much faster than she could get it down on paper. And my dad's beautiful handwriting and well composed essays. This is the only letter I kept because this one was special - something between only him and me, but it has a feeling of permanence and is part of my history and roots.