Photo 2944
Windy
Took my camera with me and popped down to the harbour when I had to go out for a few groceries today. The wind was howling and my lens was soon covered in sea spray, but it sure felt good to take a few photos again and clear my mind
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
narayani
ace
I can almost feel it!
November 18th, 2025
