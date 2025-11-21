Falling Apart

I went to the harbour today with the wide angle lens I never use. (bought when a local estate agent said she wanted me to take photos of the houses for her, but then never actually gave me the work). Took no other lens with me - have to start learning to see the same scenes differently. So I was getting "up close and personal" with the fishing trawlers because I didn't particularly care for the ultra wide angle view of the harbour today, and was horrified to see how neglected and shabby this particular trawler is looking. The season has ended now, I believe, so hopefully it is all repaired and renewed before the season opens again next year.



For anyone reading this far, I've been falling apart too ... my daughter notified me last week she'd been to have a lump in her breast checked out and would get results from the biopsy this week. The news this week was not good. A very aggressive form of cancer needing very aggressive treatment to start immediately. Chemo, complete mastectomy, radiation, and then target treatment. But I have to be strong. I will go to Jo'burg to support her in a few weeks time. No point in rushing up there now as my maternal instinct wanted to do. Now I am focusing on becoming stronger in myself again, realising there is so much I can't control, but I have to put one foot in front of the other to put everything in place here that I can leave at the drop of the hat when my daughter needs me to help there.