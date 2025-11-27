Sign up
Photo 2948
Through the gap
After a week of very hot weather, today was cooler while the sun and the mist battled for supremacy. I was glad to catch a misty period down at the harbour, and even started feeling almost chilly in the damp air.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
narayani
ace
Nicely composed
November 28th, 2025
