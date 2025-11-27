Previous
Through the gap by seacreature
Through the gap

After a week of very hot weather, today was cooler while the sun and the mist battled for supremacy. I was glad to catch a misty period down at the harbour, and even started feeling almost chilly in the damp air.
narayani ace
Nicely composed
November 28th, 2025  
