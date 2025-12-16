Previous
One by seacreature
Photo 2957

One

One night on the road. One of the windmills on the sheep farm in the middle of the Karoo, where I sleep over
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
810% complete

