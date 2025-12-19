Previous
Been hectically busy since I arrived in Johannesburg Wednesday afternoon. I really am needed here. Had to take Maddy to the dentist while my son in law took my daughter for her chemo session yesterday. Then it was some shopping. This morning I had to take my daughter back to the oncology clinic for a booster injection, whatever that is, after which I took Maddy out to the play park. A fairly long walk for a 5 year old, especially in the incredible heat, but I think it was good to get her out of the house for a bit. Her little face is beaded with sweat as she plays on this wooden rocking giraffe. Trying to keep life as normal and carefree as possible for Maddy in spite of the difficult circumstances.
