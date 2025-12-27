The Dog Park

Today was a fabulous day. My daughter felt well enough to book a slot at the dog park, and to actually come walking with the dogs and family! At the estate where they (we) now live, there is a completely fenced off dog park where residents can book a half hour session to drive the car in with the dogs and just let the dogs out to run free knowing there are no other people coming and going, and no other dogs in that half hour. Alternatively residents can go in the "open time" between 6am and 9am where anybody can take their dogs to run free if the dogs are well socialised.