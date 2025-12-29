Previous
Red Salvia by seacreature
Red Salvia

The house over the road has the most beautiful garden of green lawn and masses of red salvia on their verge. I finally plucked up the courage to go out onto their verge with my camera to attempt some photos. Caused a bit of consternation - people just aren't used to that in a lifestye residential estate like this, I suppose, so I had a few onlookers in no time at all and the gardener, Sbu, came to check on me crawling around "his" garden with a camera. But I struck up a conversation and made friends and all the other gardeners and domestic workers then melted away. LOL.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Dorothy ace
A very interesting commentary.
January 3rd, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
This is good news - you've broken the ice and now they'll get used to seeing you out and about. It will do everybody good - not least of all, you.
January 3rd, 2026  
