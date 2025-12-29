Red Salvia

The house over the road has the most beautiful garden of green lawn and masses of red salvia on their verge. I finally plucked up the courage to go out onto their verge with my camera to attempt some photos. Caused a bit of consternation - people just aren't used to that in a lifestye residential estate like this, I suppose, so I had a few onlookers in no time at all and the gardener, Sbu, came to check on me crawling around "his" garden with a camera. But I struck up a conversation and made friends and all the other gardeners and domestic workers then melted away. LOL.