The Cancer Journey

Yes it really is a big deal. My daughter started losing her hair already on New Year's Eve. By today her scalp is burning and clumps of hair were falling out. She hasn't been able to brush it or wash it or anything for a few days now. Very emotional time for all of us, but once it was shaved she said she felt relief. It was inevitable now anyway, and at least now she can apply soothing, cooling aloe vera gel to her burning scalp.

She had so much support the sad and tearful day actually became a day of laughter and happiness. My step daughter and her partner flew in from Cape Town especially to be with her sister for this event. My son in law's sister came around. And a friend who has just been through this journey came around. We all had lunch together and it was almost a party atmosphere with lots of laughs and jokes (as well as some tears). But at least the support and laughter turned it from a sad and sombre event into one that could be celebrated.