Red Hat by seacreature
Red Hat

Photo from tomorrow which was a good day for me as my son in law took a day's leave to be able to go to Maddy's first day of school, so there was someone home with my daughter. And she was also a bit better than she has been since last Thursday. So I went out and bought some cheap foam in the form of a 1cm thick sheet from which I cut two circles exactly the size of the crown of the hat which is too big for me. The piece of foam inside the crown means the hat now fits me, and I was able to wear it for the first time.
13th January 2026

Desi

Dorothy ace
You look great in your red hat! Enjoy. Hope Maddie likes school.
January 14th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely portrait. I hope Maddy enjoys school!
January 14th, 2026  
