Big School by seacreature
First day of "Big School" today with a brand new school uniform.

No posts or photos lately. It has been an awful week. Nikki had her 2nd round of red devil chemo last Thursday and has been incredibly sick since then. It has taken all of my time and energy trying to look after her while my son in law is out at work, and also look after Maddy. But today she got herself up to go to school for Maddy's first day. I'm hoping we might have a few sort of good days now until the next chemo strikes again next Thursday
14th January 2026

@seacreature
Dorothy ace
I’m so so sorry for your daughter, but we must believe that this intensive treatment will knock the cancer completely away. 🙏🏻
Maddie looks darling.
January 14th, 2026  
narayani ace
Maddy looks so grown up! I’m sorry to hear your daughter is so sick with the treatment x
January 14th, 2026  
