Gogo has a makeover by seacreature
Gogo has a makeover

Maddy got dressed up to be a beautician in "Madison's Salon". Long striped orange and black stockings, a red tutu, a whole lot of bunny ears, a length of toilet paper tied around her head "with the knot at the back, Gogo", and specs with no glass in them. Gogo was then treated to a makeover - blue toenail and fingernail polish, pink blush and purple eye shadow. Gorgeous! But at least she had an hour or so of creative fun. Took me quite a while to get all the nail polish off after she went to bed.
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
narayani ace
Love dress ups and role play!
January 16th, 2026  
Diana ace
What fun you must have had.
January 16th, 2026  
