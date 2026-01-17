Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2974
Bear's Breeches
A new to me plant growing under this big old tree in our garden. I asked Co Pilot to identify it for me from this photo.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2974
photos
37
followers
10
following
814% complete
View this month »
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th January 2026 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely against the tree!
January 17th, 2026
narayani
ace
Lovely detail and contrasting textures
January 17th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close