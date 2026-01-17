Previous
Bear's Breeches by seacreature
Photo 2974

Bear's Breeches

A new to me plant growing under this big old tree in our garden. I asked Co Pilot to identify it for me from this photo.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely against the tree!
January 17th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely detail and contrasting textures
January 17th, 2026  
