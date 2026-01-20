Worn

Took some photos of my old, worn, sewing stuff for a challenge on another site and didn't even upload to there. Wanted to actually re-shoot but it simply didn't happen between my daughter's needs - blood tests prior to chemo, then chemo, then booster and trying to look after her, then I got sick with a chest infection and ended up at the doctor myself ... I guess my system is just run down from all the stress lately? Now (Monday 26th) she has picked up the chest infection from me although I tried to be careful and stay away from the family, so I need to get her to the doctor but have a brief time while I wait for her to get showered and ready to go out.