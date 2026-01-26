Previous
Next
Keeping myself occupied by seacreature
Photo 2976

Keeping myself occupied

Had to take Maddy for an hour long appointment late this afternoon during which time I had to keep myself occupied. Coffee shop had already closed so I wandered around the complex amusing myself observing reflections in the vacant buildings
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact