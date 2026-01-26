Sign up
Photo 2976
Keeping myself occupied
Had to take Maddy for an hour long appointment late this afternoon during which time I had to keep myself occupied. Coffee shop had already closed so I wandered around the complex amusing myself observing reflections in the vacant buildings
26th January 2026
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2977
photos
36
followers
10
following
815% complete
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
26th January 2026 4:19pm
